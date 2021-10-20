Short Interest in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Declines By 18.9%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 883,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

STON traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $293.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.19. StoneMor has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.37.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Spencer E. Goldenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 77.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Axar Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in StoneMor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,633,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,219,000 after buying an additional 5,522,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 1,147.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 998.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 443,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneMor by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 319,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

