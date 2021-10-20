Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Increases By 27.3%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAPMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAPMY opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

