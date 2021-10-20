Short Interest in RH (NYSE:RH) Decreases By 18.0%

RH (NYSE:RH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $674.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $682.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.18. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.