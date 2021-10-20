Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declines By 25.3%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 2,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,600. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTG. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

