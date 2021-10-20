Short Interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Drops By 20.5%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,061. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

RTLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

