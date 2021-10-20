Short Interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Drops By 23.3%

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 391,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

PSB stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $173.28. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average of $156.65. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $176.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

