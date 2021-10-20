Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Declines By 21.9%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSYTF. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pason Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

