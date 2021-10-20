Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Grows By 25.0%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 80,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $569,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

JPC stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

