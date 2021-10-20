Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Expands By 26.3%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,874,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 4,649,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,874.6 days.

MAPGF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. Its properties include oil and chemical logistics; free trade and non-free trade zone third party logistics; food and cold storage; distribution center; and industrial warehousing.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.