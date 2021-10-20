Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Expands By 22.3%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 688.3 days.

Landis+Gyr Group stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

