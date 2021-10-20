Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Increases By 26.3%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 129,040.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 69,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,298. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

