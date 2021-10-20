Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Grows By 33.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of QCLN opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 186.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 173.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

