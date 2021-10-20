Short Interest in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Drops By 21.3%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 644,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Equillium in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Equillium alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,092 shares of company stock worth $139,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the first quarter valued at $153,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

EQ opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $168.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.49. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.