Short Interest in Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Decreases By 19.6%

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 569,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.8 days.

CMLEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

