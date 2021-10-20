Short Interest in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Increases By 23.1%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

YLDE opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.98% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

