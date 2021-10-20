Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Drops By 18.4%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.
OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.
About CK Asset
