Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Drops By 18.4%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

