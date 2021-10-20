Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Increases By 31.2%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.94%. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

