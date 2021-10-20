Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Increases By 31.2%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of CSQ stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.94%. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.