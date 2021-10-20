Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

MONY opened at GBX 221.80 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.02. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.12%.

In related news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

