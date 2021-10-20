Shay Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Shay Capital LLC trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 92.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 330,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $8,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:UA opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

