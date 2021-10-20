Shay Capital LLC Invests $527,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $235.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

