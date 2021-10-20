Shay Capital LLC Has $747,000 Stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Shay Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Petros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

