Shay Capital LLC Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shay Capital LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $158.84 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $159.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

