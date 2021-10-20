Shay Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,240 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 499.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,012 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,176,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 411.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $844.38 million, a PE ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.