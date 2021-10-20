Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.14 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.65.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

