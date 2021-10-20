Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stock Position Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 548,318.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 411,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

