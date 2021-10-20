SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SGSOY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. 31,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. SGS has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

