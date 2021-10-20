SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 369.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TELL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

