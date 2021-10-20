SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 12,137 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ellington Financial worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ellington Financial by 168.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 127,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,035 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $948.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on EFC. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.