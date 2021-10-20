SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,909 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 64,344 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,014 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 172,931 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in R1 RCM by 27,368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,777 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in R1 RCM by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,414 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 161,594 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.