SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,143 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,248 shares of company stock worth $7,712,928. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.60. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

