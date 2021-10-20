SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 11,475 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cowen news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,280 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

