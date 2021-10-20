SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,686 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 127.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AAON by 30.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in AAON by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 62.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.55. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

