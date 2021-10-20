Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

SVT stock opened at GBX 2,615 ($34.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,930 ($38.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,754.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,610.36. The firm has a market cap of £6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.64.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.