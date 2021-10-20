ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares traded as high as $80.84 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 1169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

