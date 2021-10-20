ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $680.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $686.91 and last traded at $681.45, with a volume of 8884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $666.22.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.94.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $632.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.