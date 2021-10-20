Senior’s (SNR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Senior has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 161.90 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £679.04 million and a PE ratio of -22.86. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

