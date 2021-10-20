Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 111,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 12.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 471.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 11.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

