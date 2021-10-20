Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.13. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 772 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.0432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

