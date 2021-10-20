Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. Secure Energy Services traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 123725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.79.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.20%.

About Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

