Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $391.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

