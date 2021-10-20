Scotiabank Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$166.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.06.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.06. 196,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.