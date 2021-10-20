Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,228.86

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,228.86 ($16.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,412 ($18.45). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,386 ($18.11), with a volume of 129,986 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,349.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,228.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.60%.

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

