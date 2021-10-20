Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Commodore Capital Lp Acquires 126,000 Shares

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78.

Shares of STSA opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STSA shares. Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

