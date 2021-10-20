SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.

SAP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $152.81. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SAP stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SAP were worth $67,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

