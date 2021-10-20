salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Cut by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 792,528 shares of company stock worth $207,764,621 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.34. 87,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,695. The stock has a market cap of $283.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $295.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

