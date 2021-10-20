Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,710 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.02. 1,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,444. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $212.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.51 and its 200 day moving average is $201.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

