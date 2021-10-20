Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,613 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

ICLN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 186,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,735. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

