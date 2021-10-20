Sage Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.28. 147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,968. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.39 and a 52-week high of $251.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

