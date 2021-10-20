Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.63

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.63 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 52.47 ($0.69). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.69), with a volume of 25,343 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Safestyle UK in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £73.47 million and a P/E ratio of 21.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

