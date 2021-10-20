Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

NYSE RYI opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 212.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

